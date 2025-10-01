How Will GTA 6 Be Without Rockstar Games Co-Founder?

Stability isn’t something the video game industry is known for. Just look at the last several years, and you’ll know exactly what we mean via the layoffs, companies getting bought right and left, games getting released in broken states, and more. However, one particular type of stability that many do appreciate is when the team behind a video game franchise stays together in large part to keep the series going and ensure the quality is what it was before. After all, it’s always good to know that the best people are working on a game you want to play. GTA 6, though, won’t be able to say that.

Now, yes, the highly anticipated game is still in development by Rockstar Games. However, as we talked about last week, the co-founder of the studio, Dan Houser, who also happened to be the lead writer for the company’s best games, isn’t there anymore, and he’s not working on GTA 6 in any capacity.

The reason that this worries some people is that he really was THE writer for past titles for Rockstar, including working diligently to craft game stories and dialogue, even if it meant just using Post-It notes to bring it all together! However, he left the company while the new game was finally going into full development.

So, that raises the question, “Can the game be successful without his artistic touch guiding it along?”

The truth is a bit more complicated than you might think. In terms of financial success, it’s undoubtedly going to be huge. After all, the game is already the most-wanted title in 2026, and we all know nothing is going to top it. Period. It’s unlikely to sell as much as the 5th entry just due to certain hardware dynamics, but it’ll still sell incredibly well.

The in-game quality and writing, though, are up for debate. That being said, it’d be foolish to think that the quality will take a “serious downturn,” as this is still Rockstar Games, and they know how to make quality.

Sometimes, you have to pass the reins to someone else and see how they do, and it’s clear that whoever Rockstar passed the torch to, they’ve done well in their eyes.

While it’s fine to worry about how “strong” things will be writing-wise with Dan Houser gone, one shouldn’t immediately fear that the “franchise won’t be the same again.” Instead, think about how the new voices will potentially push things into even more unique directions.