Red Dead Redemption 2 Heavily Discounted For Steam’s Autumn Sale

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on PC in 2019. It was a hyped and anticipated game from the folks over at Rockstar Games. Fans coming off Red Dead Redemption were thrilled to see where the story would take them next. What they found was that instead of progressing forward in time, Rockstar opted to take things further back in time.

With RDR 2, players were taken back to the events before RDR as they followed the infamous Van der Linde gang. While this game has received a ton of praise, there are still players who are just coming across it. If that’s the case for you, then good news! You can pick up a copy significantly cheaper on Steam right now, thanks to a sale.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Featured In Steam Autumn Sale

Steam hosts several sales throughout the year that attract PC gamers. It’s a great way to pick up some games that have been on your wishlist for a little while. If you have Red Dead Redemption 2 on that list, you can find it marked down as much as 80% off right now.

The Steam Autumn Sale has kicked off today and will last until October 6, 2025. This sale marks down a plethora of games, including RDR 2, so it’s best to still look through the sale and see if there’s anything that might catch your eye. That said, if you have yet to sit in on the epic tale featuring Arthur Morgan, then you’re greatly missing out.

This installment follows the Van der Linde gang as they are chased across the United States by the law. With the outlaw life quickly fading away, we step into the role of Arthur Morgan, who is trying to come to terms with his way of life being stamped out.

With Steam, players can pick up the standard copy of the game for $14.99. However, if you want the Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition, you’ll only pay $19.99. That’s quite the steal and worth checking out if you haven’t played the game yet. Of course, if you haven’t played the original title, you can find a bundle offer with both installments for $44.98. Red Dead Redemption 2 is also hitting the headlines again recently because of the comments made by Dan Houser, the co-founder of Rockstar Games. Find out what Dan had to say about the game right here.