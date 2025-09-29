Borderlands 4 Content To Be Detailed Further At PAX Australia

Borderlands 4 has been out for a couple of weeks now, and its state is…well…not the best in the eyes of some gamers. Yet, the team at Gearbox Software isn’t giving up on themselves or their product. As such, they’ll be at PAX Australia on October 11th to talk about the game more and what it took to create it. Another thing that has been noted about the event is that Gearbox will break down some of the content that we can look forward to in both the near and distant future for the title. That brings us to the post you can see below.

Gearbox's Main Theatre Show – PAX Australia 2025



❖ Schedule: Sat, Oct 11, 2025, at 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

❖ What to expect? New info on upcoming content and behind the scenes (development)



They will most probably talk about the Seasonal Event, "Horrors of Kairos," as it is slated… pic.twitter.com/AhBsp4giMC — Borderlands 4 Bulletin (@borderlandshub) September 28, 2025

It would make sense for them to talk about the Halloween event, as that will only be a few weeks away by the time PAX Australia comes to pass. The team will want to keep player interest high via these seasonal min-events, as the big DLC for Borderlands 4, including the new Vault Hunter that drops in Q1 2026, is quite a way away.

Just as important, by showing off these mini-events at shows like PAX Australia, they can connect with fans on a more personal level versus just posting stuff online and hoping that fans like it. It’s the little things that can go a long way.

If you look at the comment section on the post, fans are a bit mixed on the “Reaction” they have to this set of announcements. For example, some are excited for what might be shown at the PAX event, and others are wondering why these mini-events aren’t just permanent parts of the game itself. There’s also the question of how long it’ll take for the game to finally get to a state that’s “fully enjoyable” without all the optimization issues and bugs that have been holding it back since launch.

You also have to wonder if Gearbox Software will do something like a Q&A during the event, and risk fans being pretty candid about the botched launch and the attacks that CEO Randy Pitchford has made on fans since the game’s release.

If they don’t do that, and focus solely on the game, its upcoming content, and its development, some might think they’re trying to “hide what’s happened,” and that could paint a bad image for them.

Either way, the team’s appearance at PAX Australia will be something interesting to witness, and hopefully, it leaves them looking a bit better than they are going in.