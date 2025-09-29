Gearbox Software Explains How To Get New Vault Hunter

The team at Gearbox Software made it clear from the start that while Borderlands 4 would follow the tradition of having four Vault Hunters for you to enjoy at the game’s beginning, they would add another Vault Hunter as time went on. Today, that character was revealed in the form of C4SH, a unique character who is after not only loot, but eldritch items that…well…you’ll find out. No need to spoil everything right here. Anyway, now the question that many fans have is, “How do we get our hands on C4SH?” Thankfully, Gearbox has explained that and given you many paths toward this character.

The first way is to get the “Super Deluxe Edition” of the game. Some of you might already have that, because you wanted to get all the content that Gearbox Software would offer in the months to come. If you have that? You’re all set, and C4SH will soon be yours. The second option is via the “Vault Hunter Pack,” which is a separate thing from the previous option, just to be clear. Or, finally, you can get the Story Pack 1,” which includes the first key piece of storyline DLC that introduces C4SH to you:

https://twitter.com/Borderlands/status/1972144218945868112

Regardless, you will have to spend some money to see how the new Vault Hunter performs. Whether you decide to “take the plunge” is entirely up to you, and in more ways than one.

As many are finding out, while the “fixes” to the endgame content have been nice, they haven’t been foolproof. Gearbox revealed early on that if you beat the game and then wanted to enjoy trying the title with another Vault Hunter, they would have that character start off at Level 30 instead of zero. Yet, many feel this isn’t as big a boon as Gearbox thinks, so you have to wonder how this mindset will apply to C4SH when he arrives.

Plus, as we’ve covered plenty of times on this website, the game has plenty of optimization issues and bugs that need to be fixed. Players have also been calling out some of the natural gameplay elements that are holding the game back, too.

While the new Vault Hunter doesn’t arrive until early next year, many players will likely need to see the game in a truly improved state before jumping in once more. In fact, some were even calling out the state of the game in the comments of the above tweet.