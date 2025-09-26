Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Borderlands 4 Players Blast How Banks Works In-Game

by

One size does NOT fit all, apparently…

If it hasn’t been made clear enough by now, Borderlands 4 is a good game wrapped in a rather imperfect wrapper. It seems like almost every day there is a new complaint about the game via its visuals, its frame rate issues, or one of the many gameplay flaws that hold it back from being one of the best titles in the series run. On Reddit, a new complaint was brought forward via the game’s “Bank” system. Very basically, players can use banks to give special mods or weapons to other characters, which is great for “sharing the love.” Plus, obviously, you can store things there for use later.

The problem, though, is with its upgrade system. If your main character upgrades the bank to get new slots to store things in, and then puts an item into that slot…the other characters can’t use it until THEY upgrade their OWN version of the bank system, and that’s causing problems for Redditors and beyond:

“My bank is completely unusable by my new character until I get enough SDU’s to upgrade it to the level of what my first character has stored. This game has so much good design surrounding things like this, small pockets that feel like choices made by people who don’t play these types of games, and it’s completely baffling.”

The good news for this Redditor is that they were hardly alone in feeling this way, as others chimed in with statements like:

“Pretty much everybody agrees (and same can be said for the lost loot and vehicle drives). We can only hope they sort it out soon.”

That indeed seems to be the “vibe” in the Reddit thread, and many lament that this isn’t a new thing for Gearbox Software. One commenter pointed out that the game’s 2nd entry had a much better bank system, but the team apparently forgot about it when making Borderlands 4. Another noted that in every single game by Gearbox, there are issues like this, and they have to be fixed post-launch whenever they get around to them. That obviously doesn’t help those who are playing now and don’t want to be weighed down by what’s happening.

This is why we like to harp on the notion that the “little details” in games can help separate the good or great titles from legendary ones, because when you screw up things like this, they get noticed, and gamers aren’t afraid to put the dev team on blast.

Recent Videos

BIG NEW GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE

BIG NEW GAME ANNOUNCEMENTS & MORE
Ghost of Yotei - Before You Buy

Ghost of Yotei - Before You Buy
Top 10 NEW Games of October 2025

Top 10 NEW Games of October 2025
Baby Steps - Before You Buy

Baby Steps - Before You Buy
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - Before You Buy

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds - Before You Buy
Silent Hill f - Before You Buy

Silent Hill f - Before You Buy
15 NEW FREE Games of 2025 You Shouldn't MISS

15 NEW FREE Games of 2025 You Shouldn't MISS
20 Recent Games With The HARSHEST DIFFICULTY CURVES

20 Recent Games With The HARSHEST DIFFICULTY CURVES
BORDERLANDS 4 RESPONDS TO FAN OUTRAGE, AC REMAKE LEAKS AGAIN & MORE

BORDERLANDS 4 RESPONDS TO FAN OUTRAGE, AC REMAKE LEAKS AGAIN & MORE
Category: Tag: , ,