Borderlands 4 Players Blast How Banks Works In-Game

If it hasn’t been made clear enough by now, Borderlands 4 is a good game wrapped in a rather imperfect wrapper. It seems like almost every day there is a new complaint about the game via its visuals, its frame rate issues, or one of the many gameplay flaws that hold it back from being one of the best titles in the series run. On Reddit, a new complaint was brought forward via the game’s “Bank” system. Very basically, players can use banks to give special mods or weapons to other characters, which is great for “sharing the love.” Plus, obviously, you can store things there for use later.

The problem, though, is with its upgrade system. If your main character upgrades the bank to get new slots to store things in, and then puts an item into that slot…the other characters can’t use it until THEY upgrade their OWN version of the bank system, and that’s causing problems for Redditors and beyond:

“My bank is completely unusable by my new character until I get enough SDU’s to upgrade it to the level of what my first character has stored. This game has so much good design surrounding things like this, small pockets that feel like choices made by people who don’t play these types of games, and it’s completely baffling.”

The good news for this Redditor is that they were hardly alone in feeling this way, as others chimed in with statements like:

“Pretty much everybody agrees (and same can be said for the lost loot and vehicle drives). We can only hope they sort it out soon.”

That indeed seems to be the “vibe” in the Reddit thread, and many lament that this isn’t a new thing for Gearbox Software. One commenter pointed out that the game’s 2nd entry had a much better bank system, but the team apparently forgot about it when making Borderlands 4. Another noted that in every single game by Gearbox, there are issues like this, and they have to be fixed post-launch whenever they get around to them. That obviously doesn’t help those who are playing now and don’t want to be weighed down by what’s happening.

This is why we like to harp on the notion that the “little details” in games can help separate the good or great titles from legendary ones, because when you screw up things like this, they get noticed, and gamers aren’t afraid to put the dev team on blast.