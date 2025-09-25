Could Grand Theft Auto 6 Get Overhauled Police/Judicial Systems?

Expectations are high that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have highly refined police and justice immersive systems.

Some fans believe that Rockstar has come up with a sweeping overhaul of the justice systems in Grand Theft Auto 6.

At the start of this month, we reported a rumor that female cops would be a bigger presence in Grand Theft Auto 6. As it turns out, Rockstar is going for even broader ambitions than that.

This information was collected and explained by GTA Gossip over on YouTube. But we’ll share our own summary with what we believe are the main highlights below.

The Police Are Smarter

GTA Gossip believes the police will demonstrate a sophisticated intelligence this time around. This is based on the official trailers, datamining, and what Rockstar has already accomplished in the Red Dead Redemption games.

For example, when a crime gets reported, they will take a realistic amount of time to get to the scene. However, they will know to find and use shortcuts.

This is augmented by how police will communicate and coordinate with each other to triangulate crime scenes.

The police will also be mindful of civilians. For all the new smarts they could demonstrate, this could work in your favor.

The Potential Wanted System

Red Dead Redemption’s system allows a civilian to report you if they catch you committing a crime. It seems obvious that Rockstar would bring that over to Grand Theft Auto 6.

So you’ll want to either avoid committing crimes with witnesses around, or try to convince them not to report you. But there’s nuances when you do get reported on.

Unlike all previous Grand Theft Auto games, the police won’t rush to shoot you down anymore. Since they care about civilians, they will try to arrest you properly.

On the side, there’s a rumor that the six-star wanted system could even be coming back.

Cops Can Identify And Remember You

The police will be able to identify Jason and Lucia if they get caught committing crimes. They’ll remember their faces too, so you don’t want to be caught multiple times too.

This gets even more complicated because of CCTVs and social media. Obviously, you’ll want to be on the lookout for CCTVs by wearing disguises. But those Tiktok like short vlogs in the trailers could also identify you too.

Could There Be An Entire Judicial System?

This could be the most ambitious systems, but it all hinges on what the trailer really showed us or not.

There were scenes in the trailers where we saw Lucia wearing an ankle monitor, and where she was doing community service. They could just be cutscenes, and they could also be actually part of the game proper.

And these imply that Jason and Lucia could serve sentences if they get arrested. But we don’t know for sure if Rockstar managed to squeeze all of that into the game.

It’s all fascinating stuff, and there are things we didn’t cover from GTA Gossip’s video. If you’re interested, you can watch their video below.