Grand Theft Auto VI Fans Continue To Uncover New Details

We, like the rest of you, are all waiting on the release of Grand Theft Auto VI. The video game had initially been slated to hit the marketplace this year. Unfortunately, that didn’t come to fruition as the game was eventually pushed out of the calendar year. Instead, we’re not looking to finally get our hands on this next installment in May of 2026.

While we never like to hear about an anticipated game getting delayed, it’s sometimes a necessary evil. Developers need time to prepare a project for release. So that means waiting a bit longer than we would have initially liked. Still, the delay with Grand Theft Auto VI did come with a new marketing trailer and screenshots.

Female Officers To Be Featured In Grand Theft Auto VI

Female cops confirmed in GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/X8X1SaXHDW — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 4, 2025

Grand Theft Auto VI will see a couple of big changes, we’re sure. For instance, we’re getting a female protagonist this time around. That’s a big first for the mainline series. Of course, we’re hopeful the character story keeps players engaged. However, that’s not the only significant change fans might experience with this game installment.

Another aspect that might surprise players is that Grand Theft Auto VI will have more female officer presence. Thanks to an X account, a screenshot from a GTA 6 Countdown trailer showcases a female officer arresting one of the criminals. This leads players to expect to see more female officers in-game, rather than through scripted events or limited to the police buildings encountered in the game.

Of course, that’s all speculation right now as we don’t know just what the studio has in store for us. We are left waiting for more marketing materials to keep us going at this point. Instead, fans are starting to speculate on anything they can about this game. For instance, we recently wrote a piece on fan speculation surrounding air travel.

As for when you can get your hands on GTA 6, the game is still slated for next year. Players can expect this game to land on May 26, 2026. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.