Grand Theft Auto VI Fans Speculate Boarding Planes To Reach New Destinations

Grand Theft Auto fans are biting at the bit here. I’m among them. I can’t wait to see just what Rockstar Games has been working on. With Grand Theft Auto V setting the bar really high, it’s a wonder how far this next game will surpass it. Fortunately, there’s a big online community that’s full of fan speculation and theories to dive into for what could be coming with Grand Theft Auto VI.

We know that this is going to be a big deal when GTA 6 finally does land in the marketplace. While it was supposed to be released this year, it ended up getting pushed back to 2026. That opens the door for developers to continue working through the game. Likewise, it gives us more time to speculate and theorize just what all we might be getting ourselves into.

Grand Theft Auto VI To Feature Passenger Flights?

There’s really no telling just what all Rockstar Games has put together for this new installment. They are keeping things rather tightly sealed. Very few marketing materials have come out for the game. However, what little information that has emerged online is being dissected by the masses. Fans are looking for anything and everything related to the gameplay, characters, and storyline.

For instance, Reddit recently had a popular thread pop up for this game, and it deals with boarding passenger flights. The previous games didn’t shy away from players getting access to different vehicles, including planes and helicopters. However, the question one fan has brought up is less about flying them and more about boarding one as a passenger.

One of the ongoing rumors and speculation pieces is that we might not stay in the fictional Florida location in GTA 6. There’s a chance, however slim it might be, that we are getting another state location. If that turns out to be real, one fan is asking others if they believe we’ll board planes to reach these different areas.

It would be neat to head to the airport, board a plane, and take in the views from your seat. However, there’s no telling right now if that will be the case. We do see a few big passenger jets in the trailers. So even if we don’t get the chance to ride them to a new area, then maybe we’ll get to fly them.

Again, it’s all fun speculation right now. We don’t know any more than you about what the talented team at Rockstar Games has in the works. If this game has as long a life as the current installment, there’s a possibility that Rockstar Games will be adding new areas to explore and wreak havoc in. If that’s the case, perhaps using these plans will be a suitable way to reach these new destinations.