nopixel V’s Starting Roster Of Content Creators Revealed

by

nopixel is smart to get the creators on board to drum up publicity.

Yesterday, we reported on nopixel V officially coming to Grand Theft Auto Online, in partnership with Rockstar Games themselves. Today, we’re catching up on what else they announced.

They have already announced nine confirmed players coming to nopixel V, all of them well known content creators. We’ll run them down below, but first, a small explainer.

Another TLDR Of What GTA RP Is

Some of you reading this may be a fan of one of these creators, but don’t quite understand what this is all about. This part is for you; everyone else can skip to the next section.

GTA RP is short for Grand Theft Auto role play. This is a new way to play Grand Theft Auto created by the fans.

In Grand Theft Auto V, you play through a set story campaign. In Grand Theft Auto Online, you create your own character and have your own criminal adventures, with and against other players.

 In GTA RP, you don’t set out to play a criminal. Instead, you choose a role that puts you in the position of one of the NPCs in the game instead. You can play a cop, a civilian, a banker, housewife, etc.

Why Your Favorite Streamer Is Here

If you think about it, GTA RP is perfect for content creators. Even if you aren’t playing the game yourself, you can follow a creator play their own character in the game.

But they’re not playing GTA RP like you have set goals or objectives, like a normal video game. Instead, it’s more like playing a role in a movie or TV show or stage production.

While these creators are still using video game as a medium, it’s another way for them to entertain their fans. Some of these creators were probably already on nopixel, as it is apparently the biggest of all the GTA RP servers out there.

nopixel and Rockstar must see the value of getting these creators the spotlight, to draw their fans in. Even if these people don’t play a minute of GTA RP themselves, the visibility will draw publicity and other players to nopixel.

Here’s Who Was Confirmed So Far

  • 52Chains – Carmine Costello
  • Valkyrae – Ray Mond
  • Squeex – Vivek Ramasquamy
  • Pokimane – Jolie Paul
  • Leahstoo – Princess Elena
  • XQC – Jean “X” Paul
  • Skatebeard – Scotty Bard
  • Chatterbox – Jagger “Chatterbox” Gerardy
  • EsfandTV – Cletus Cornwood

And that’s it. nopixel promises more creators will be announced later, but we can see they set out with their heavy hitters out the gate.

