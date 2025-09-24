Gameranx

WWE 2K25 Fans Are Anticipating The Arrival Of Brock Lesnar

Ready to hit an F-5?

WWE 2K25 fans are enjoying a new batch of wrestlers in the roster. It was recently added that the game included iconic wrestlers from the Attitude Era Superstars pack. However, there are even more wrestlers coming into the mix before the end of this year. That said, there could be one more surprise addition that fans are anticipating.

With the recent return of Brock Lesnar in the WWE, could we see a new addition to the roster? That’s what fans are expecting, especially now that The Beast Incarnate is back in action. However, so far, we don’t have anything to confirm that the developers will be adding him to the game before they start focusing on the next major installment.

WWE 2K25 Fans Uncover Clues Of Brock Lesnar’s Return

There’s plenty of time to see this wrestler added into the game. In fact, there’s even some evidence to suggest that Brock is already coming into the game. If you didn’t catch the clues that circulated online, the 1.25 patch did feature a few notable pieces of gear that have fans assuming Lesnar is inbound.

Some of the uncovered clues from the patch included Brock Lesnar’s ’25 t-shirt and his cowboy hat. However, there’s more to it than that, as fans are speculating that another pack reveal may be on the way, with a few additional wrestlers joining the mix. As content creator Witty on X noted, they believe a farewell tour pack edition is coming to the game.

In that pack, we would likely see R-Truth Ron Cena, John Cena (WM41), John Cena ’03, and Brock Lesnar. They are reaching that conclusion based on the various data found within the game files. Again, none of this has been confirmed, but it’s leaving more than a few fans anticipating an official announcement.

Meanwhile, in other news related to WWE 2K25, we saw D’Lo Brown give his reaction to finally seeing his persona brought to life in the game. D’Lo Brown was just one of the new additions this month, thanks to the Attitude Era Superstars pack. However, in other news, we have also recently learned that the WWE 2K25 game installment already has an official shutdown date for its servers.

