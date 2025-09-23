Civilization VII Getting Update Next Week!

When it comes to games like Civilization VII, one could argue that they have one of the most complex checklists to go through to try to have a title be ready for launch. After all, they don’t exactly have “simple mechanics” due to it being a literal worldbuilding game focusing on civilizations. You have to pick a leader from a large roster, each of whom has different abilities, specialties, and so on, and then go to a world that is different every single time so that you can attempt to dominate the planet against random enemies played by either the computer or your friends/online rivals. It’s a lot!

As such, you might recall that the latest game from Firaxis hasn’t had the smoothest of launches since it came out earlier this year. It’s been getting slowly patched and updated, and next week, another update has been announced. So, what will Civilization VII get adjusted this time? Quite a bit, apparently.

We’ll break it down step by step. First, there’s the improved mapped generation tool, which arguably is the most important thing in the update. After all, every time you start a new game, you get an all-new world, which means you have to wander around and see just where the resources are, who you might run into society-wise, and so on. But, as the update points out, the improvements that are coming to the title focus on the way the worlds are shaped, including making “less predictable islands,” so that you can truly plan ahead of time for what you might see or get, and as a result, you’ll have to work harder to get things built, which will be good for those who like a challenge.

Then, as you can see, Napoleon is getting a set of changes to make him more powerful, and, apparently, more diplomatic! That seems…somewhat accurate to history… Anyway, it’s clear that he wasn’t “getting the love” in the main version of the game, so they improved him That’s fair, as the leaders need to be balanced in various ways, and Napoleon has been in the game since the beginning, not to mention, is one of the most famous/infamous leaders the world has ever known. He shouldn’t be a “lesser leader” in any way.

Finally, there will be new city-state themes that you can use to help expand your personal civilization even further.

Be on the lookout for when this update goes live so you can take advantage of it all.