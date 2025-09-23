The Bellas Roast How Nikki’s In-Game Model Looks In WWE 2K25

This is definitely not how you treat pro wrestling royalty.

Brie and Nikki Bella have a bone to pick with 2K Sports right now.

Nikki was added to WWE 2K25 last week. Nikki joined Goldberg in the Hall of Legends, and you’ll need to buy the expansion to be able to play both characters and open up a new story campaign.

WWE 2K made a post celebrating Nikki’s reintroduction to the game, but the Nikki and Brie Twitter account gave an unexpected response to it.

They said this:

So grateful. Thank you! But we need to update this look ASAP! Please! If not for me, for my Bella Army.

The Bellas Elaborate

Brie and Nikki talked it up on their podcast. We think it’s worth watching their funny conversation, but they brought up these salient points.

It looked like 2K Sports recreated Nikki’s bob haircut from 2020 to 2021. But in the standards of 2025, that haircut no longer looked good.

While Brie was happy to roast 2K Sports and her sister, Nikki expressed her disbelief. Nikki said:

By the way, think about how I feel. I go, that’s how you guys think of me? That’s how you guys think I look? I don’t even look like a female, fully.

Lest this be misunderstood, both Brie and Nikki took turns roasting 2K Sports’ work. Nikki said

I look like I was left in a field for years.

While Brie replied:

You look like you’re a part of the band Garbage, and it was like, I’m only happy when it rains.

Nikki also pointed out that she currently has blue gear so that she doesn’t just wrestle in red gear when she performs nowadays.

How Did 2K Sports Let The Bellas Down?

Now it has to be said that 2K Sports upgraded their process to capture superstar likenesses. They use sophisticated face capture technology when they can get the superstars themselves.

But when that isn’t possible, 2K Sports has a dedicated artist making 3D models to capture their likenesses perfectly.

The Bellas’ statement hints that they were using Nikki’s old model. Obviously, they had all the capability to upgrade that model too.

So it really boils down to 2K not taking the effort to do that. And they probably didn’t do it because Take-Two and WWE didn’t take the extra effort – and cost – to make it happen.

Hopefully, this uproar will get 2K Sports and WWE to do what’s necessary to do this right. Their pro wrestling royalty definitely deserve better.