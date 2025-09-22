BioShock Infinite Fan Completely Overhauls Visuals With A New Mod

BioShock fans are eagerly awaiting the next major installment. We’ve been waiting a long time for that next game. Fortunately, we have three mainline games we can enjoy while we wait. But if you were feeling that the latest installment, BioShock Infinite, could use an overhaul, this mod might suffice.

We did get a remastered release back in 2016. However, one fan took things to the next level with their own hard work. This overhaul aimed to introduce enhancements to every visual element you’ll encounter in the game. So, get ready, because we’re going back to Columbia.

BioShock Infinite Fan Mod Overhauls Every Texture

We’ll never cease to be amazed by the passionate work fans put into their favorite franchises. From cosplay, fan games, to mods, fans can craft some truly remarkable stuff. In this case, we’re finding out that a fan looked to deliver a new overhaul for the visuals of BioShock Infinite, giving it a nice coat of paint for both veteran players and newcomers who will be diving into this installment.

Thanks to Gaming Bible, we’re learning about the new mod called the BSI HD Texture Project. This mod is hosted on Nexus Mods and, as noted on the mod page, updates every texture of the base game and its DLCs, including Buried at Sea. However, because this is a bit hefty of a mod to download, it’s been broken up into two parts.

The modder noted that this overhauls 11,000 textures. Most of the textures were upscaled to 2x with the most powerful upscaler available. Likewise, there were over 500 textures that were handcrafted for the game. You’ll see the enhancements in the textures, effects, emissives, and specular. That’s also including the lighting and volumetrics.

This end result, according to the modder, was bringing the game closer to something like Wolfenstein 2. Unfortunately, because this is a mod, you’ll only get to experience it if you’re playing on the PC platform. That said, you can still see some images uploaded to showcase the textures on the Nexus Mods page right here.

In other news related to BioShock, we know that the movie being filmed is set to focus on the first BioShock game. Likewise, we know that Rod Fergusson had stepped in to help bring BioShock 4 across the finish line.