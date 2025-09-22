GTA V Actor “Feels Nothing” About Upcoming Sequel

There is a downside to having a game take a long time to finally release. First, it upsets the fanbase who want to play it, because they obviously want to play it sooner rather than later. The thing that people forget, though, is that when it comes to the most eager of those gamers, they will do just about anything and everything to try and find out more about the title. If you don’t believe us, you can go ask GTA V star Steven Ogg, who was recently interviewed about the upcoming 6th entry in the franchise, and his answer wasn’t what you’d expect it to be.

For those who don’t recall that name, Ogg is the voice behind the infamous Trevor Phillips, one of the true psychos of the series, and the clear fan-favorite of the GTA V protagonists. Just saying. Anyway, he was at a Comic Con event recently and was asked during an interview what he feels about the follow-up entry in Rockstar Games’ famous franchise, and he noted that he “feels nothing” for the simple reason that he doesn’t play video games, and he even noted he’s tired of getting asked about it. Here’s the full clip that shows his dissatisfaction:

Trevor’s actor, Steven Ogg says he doesn’t care about GTA 6 and that he didn’t even play GTA 5.pic.twitter.com/gnot0BaaQJ — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 20, 2025

Now, before anyone out there goes to try to attack Ogg online for his comments, you need to remember a few things. Arguably, the most important thing is that when he was given the role of Trevor Phillips, it was a job for him. Literally. He was hired to do a role, and he clearly did it very well. There are plenty of actors out there who do roles “merely for the job itself” rather than having a connection to the franchise in a meaningful way.

Second, while there were talks amongst the fanbase about whether Steven Ogg “hated” the series, it’s obvious that he doesn’t, as he still does plenty of convention appearances. In fact, last week, well before this piece came out, we saw clips of him at another convention having fun with fans.

Finally, it’s his life, and he’s well within his rights to NOT play the games he is a part of, even when it’s one of the most popular video games in the history of ever.

Plus, given how long the gap was between the 5th & 6th games, that’s a lot of time for fans to endlessly question him about the new entry, and that would get tiring really quickly.