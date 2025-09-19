Borderlands 4 Weekly Minor Updates Revealed

Borderlands 4 is the latest game to drop from Gearbox Software. It’s the big title the developers have been hyping up for a little while. With the game dropped into the marketplace last week, players have been going on their vault hunting journeys. However, that’s not to say there’s nothing players can complain about. One issue that has plagued players with this game is its performance, more specifically on the PC platform.

It’s been a struggle for some PC players to enjoy this game. With feedback flooding Gearbox Software’s support, it’s clear that this was one of the key areas to address with an update. Fortunately, an update launched just yesterday, so it’s best to note what was tweaked with this patch before you hop into the game this weekend. Likewise, we have the Minor Weekly Updates to highlight.

Borderlands 4 Patch Update Drops Before The Weekend

As mentioned, the patch update came to players yesterday. This allowed most players to get their game ready before they start playing again this weekend. One of the first things Gearbox Software wanted to ensure players were aware of with this update is that it would improve stability for the PC platform. It should also smooth out progression. We’ll likely see more feedback on whether this patch managed to turn things around for players after the weekend.

There’s not a ton of changes made to the game. But you can find a breakdown of the changes made to the game right here. Meanwhile, there are also Weekly Minor Updates highlighted from the patch update post. You can find the updates as listed officially below.

Weekly Big Encore Boss

The Weekly Big Encore Boss is a tougher variant of an existing boss with an even more rewarding loot pool.

Weekly Wildcard Missions

Weekly Wildcard Missions add challenging new traits to an existing mission. These missions feature a guaranteed Legendary drop that you can repeatedly earn to get your ideal roll.

Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine

Go in search of where the Black Market Vending Machine has moved to and discover what’s available in your game every week. Remember, while the location is the same, your vending machine items are different from other players, so ask around to see if someone has the item you’re looking for!

In other related Borderlands 4 news, fans are finding out that Handsome Jack is featured in the game. For those of you who have yet to pick up a copy of the game, we do have our own Before You Buy coverage. You can find our impressions of the game embedded below.