Grand Theft Auto Player Had Game Session Stopped By Actual Car Chase

There are moments in life that you can’t help but go, “Did that really just happen?” As in, they are so “out there,” so “crazy,” and so unexpected that you can’t believe that things went down the way they did…and yet…they did. In the case of Grand Theft Auto, the franchise is built upon the premise that you are a gangster or criminal of some kind and you’re going around doing things to either build an empire, build yourself up into something, or take other gangs/criminals down. One of the things you do on the regular is be in car chases, as the police are constantly on your tail for the crimes you commit.

So, now imagine this. A woman in West Yorkshire was playing Grand Theft Auto just like she had done many times before, when suddenly, she heard a police chase outside her flat. That’s hilarious timing, but nothing too newsworthy, right? Except that the police chase ended with the car being chased going into her flat! She and her family were fine, but it did stop her gaming session cold turkey, and as Dexerto notes, it was quite a shock to her:

“I literally couldn’t make this up. It was not funny at the time, but it was afterwards. The car hit three others, tore through mine and my neighbor’s fencing and crashed into my bedroom wall, just feet from where I was sitting. The flats physically shook. If it had been even slightly worse, I wouldn’t be here to tell you this. Police were shouting at someone to put their hands up and put the weapon down.”

So, yeah, that happened, and it was very much a case of “art imitating life,” or, in this case, “life imitating art.” The woman’s flat was pretty messed up due to the car impact, but she had family available to help her out, so that’s something to be grateful for.

The sad thing, though, is that this “Grand Theft Auto-style experience” is something that people in her area have had to deal with often, and so, she decided to start a petition to fight back against it:

“Cars and motorbikes have been tearing through this road, using it as a shortcut. There are no speed bumps, no enforcement, and no deterrents. Drivers corner aggressively, rev engines at all hours, and regularly come within inches of hitting pedestrians — including disabled residents and children.”

Yeah, that’s not cool, and hopefully, action is taken to prevent this in the future.