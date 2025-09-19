Grand Theft Auto VI Infamous Leaks Happened 3 Years Ago

Grand Theft Auto VI fans are eagerly awaiting the game’s release. It’s been an elusive game for years, as we have been stuck playing Grand Theft Auto V for over a decade. However, we know that the game is in the works with a planned release happening next year.

Still, the wait has been brutal for some, as very little actually came out to highlight the game. That changed, unofficially, a few years ago. I’m sure you all remember the infamous leaks that came out for Grand Theft Auto VI. But can you believe it’s been three years since those leaks came out? Fans are marking the milestone online as it offered our first look at the game Rockstar Games had been slowly chipping away at.

Grand Theft Auto VI Leaks Hit A Milestone

Thanks to the folks at Rockstation on X, they marked down the occasion. It’s been three years since the leaks were made public. At the time, Rockstar Games noted that they had suffered a network intrusion where someone had accessed and downloaded confidential information. Among that information was development footage of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Since the hack came out and footage surfaced of Grand Theft Auto VI, the suspect had already been caught. This development footage might have been rough in some aspects, but it was our first look at the new installment. We even learned that the game would take us back to Vice City.

Of course, since those leaks came out, Rockstar Games had formally unveiled the game. Unfortunately, the marketing materials released for GTA 6 have been slim. Hopefully, we won’t wrap up this year without another trailer to showcase the game.

Fans are left with what little we have and endless speculation. Some of us are looking at mechanics from Red Dead Redemption 2 as a clue of what might get featured in the upcoming GTA game. As it stands, it looks like we are going to see GTA 6 launch in May of 2026, a date that Take-Two has been sticking with.