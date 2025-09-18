Will Grand Theft Auto VI Feature Red Dead Redemption 2’s Decomposition System?

Rockstar Games is busy working its way through Grand Theft Auto VI. The video game is highly anticipated, and we’re all eagerly awaiting its launch. However, it’s unfortunately not coming out for a good little while. We should hopefully have this installment next year. But until then, fans can continue to speculate about what we might be getting into this time around in Vice City.

There’s always a push from Rockstar Games to raise the bar. With Red Dead Redemption 2, we saw an incredible amount of detail in the world and characters. Some of these mechanics could be coming over to Grand Theft Auto VI, and we can’t wait to see how the developers have evolved these features for the upcoming game.

Will Grand Theft Auto VI Focus More On Decomposition?

It’s a weird topic to get into, but we are wondering if the game will include some decomposition systems. Okay, hear me out. Red Dead Redemption 2 featured this mechanic. You could leave corpses on the ground and eventually find them slowly decomposing. The feature is still being uncovered by fans to this day. You can see an example of a decomposed alligator in the Reddit post above by a player who is just finding out about this mechanic.

However, you’ll find that this happens to different bodies, whether it’s animals or humans. They will eventually change over time before eventually despawning. That could be something we’ll see play a role in Grand Theft Auto VI. Maybe we’ll need to be careful about leaving a victim’s body around in certain areas.

I could see a mechanic where investigation could come into play long after a body is uncovered, perhaps leading to a wanted level. That is, until we properly dispose of the body or leave it in an area where it can eventually decompose without being spotted.

Of course, that’s just speculation. We don’t know what Rockstar Games has planned for this upcoming game. There’s even speculation that we might see gradual aging in Grand Theft Auto VI, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2. Meanwhile, there are also some concerns among fans that the next big news we might receive for this game will be a delay announcement. For now, all we can do is wait and see if we’re still on track for the game’s May 2026 release, along with what features it might bring to the table.