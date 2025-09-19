Oktoberfest Has Started In GTA Online’s San Andreas

In its own way, this is just as legitimate an Oktoberfest celebration as it is anywhere.

It’s time for Oktoberfest, and Los Santos is as ready to celebrate as the Theresienwiese.

Rockstar Games made the announcement on their blog:

The aroma of German lager and the sound of polka are in the air around Southern San Andreas. It’s the first week of Oktoberfest, and Pißwasser’s flooding the streets with merchandise.

Log in to receive Red and Black On The Pißwasser Tees, and the Pißwasser limited-time livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D plane, which is discounted 25% off for the first time ever.

Players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Enhanced who log in will also receive the Pißwasser Festive Beer Hat.

If you prefer traditional Oktoberfest apparel, don’t worry: you’ll also receive the Alpine Outfit upon logging in. Prost!

Tez2 also shared some in-game screenshots of these Oktoberfest gear and goodies on Twitter:

Oktoberfest Rewards are live.

– Alpine Outfit

– Pißwasser Festive Beer Hat (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Enhanced Only)

– Red On The Pißwasser Tee

– Black On The Pißwasser Tee

– Pißwasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/4zMDdezWuf — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 18, 2025

The Real Life Oktoberfest

Rockstar is surprisingly dedicated with their parodies. They’ve scheduled their in-game Oktoberfest close to the real life event.

The Oktoberfest beer festival is happening this September 20 until October 5, 2025. The original festival has been held in Munich since 1810.

The event has changed to fit the times in the last 200 plus years. And yes, some of these years did not have a festival, not just the pandemic years.

What’s always remained true isn’t particularly complicated; a celebration of beer, and general merrymaking.

Rockstar Pissing On Tradition

Some fans may have guessed it on their own, but Pißwasser is a salacious parody of Budweiser. The in-game beer’s name is literally German for piss water.

But that’s not all. Astute observers noticed that Pißwasser’s logo resembles that of Grafenwalder, a German beer brand. It also uses the same font as Perlenbacher, an actual German lager.

So this may all seem disrespectful on the face of it, but Rockstar seems to celebrate Oktoberfest in ways that are just as earnest as real festival goers do.

In A Way, This Is A Perfect Way To Celebrate Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is held annually in Theresienwiese, an open space in Munich that’s been deliberately kept unoccupied to use as a public area. Months before the festival, it also hosts a flea market in April, also one of the largest in the world.

But Oktoberfest no longer has any real geographical boundaries. Celebrations can now be found all around the world in places as distinct as Sri Lanka, Venezuela, and Zambia.

Given how many Oktoberfest celebrations happen in the US, there might be more celebrants there than in Germany itself. So it’s actually fitting that San Andreas has its own virtual Oktoberfest, beer hats and lederhosen and everything.