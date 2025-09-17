Borderlands 4 Weekly Wildcard Mission Award Unveiled

Borderlands 4 just launched into the marketplace this past week. While we’re seeing plenty of fans responding online over some of the poor performance issues on PC and even consoles, others are pushing forward with the game. In fact, some of you might have already finished the campaign. Luckily, there’s a reason to keep at the campaign, regardless of whether you hit the credits.

While we’re expecting some more content to keep players logged in the game, there’s something to do until then. There are the Weekly Wildcard missions. These missions might help keep you connected to the game for a bit longer. Today, we’re finding out what award you’ll be getting if you manage to complete this week’s mission.

Weekly Wildcard Mission Reward

The award for this week’s Wildcard mission is the Kettled Looming Rainbow Vomit legendary. This weapon might entice you to go through the latest mission before it expires at the end of this work week. As a reminder, you have until Friday at 12 AM EDT to complete the mission before it expires, as noted in the Borderlands 4 Bulletin on X.

For those unaware, Wildcard missions offer replay value. Players will go through the main story quest again, with each week presenting a new quest to complete. However, what makes things a little different is that the enemies will have new modifiers. So that should make the gameplay experience fresh and even a little more challenging.

For those of you who complete the mission, you’ll be awarded some new gear. This week, the Wildcard mission is “A Lot To Process,” and again, the reward you’ll get for completing the mission is the Kettled Looming Rainbow Vomit legendary weapon.

Meanwhile, if you’re after some of the cosmetics, you’ll find a breakdown of all the various cosmetics offered right now and how to obtain them right here. For those of you who have yet to pick up a copy of the game, you’ll find our Before You Buy coverage of Borderlands 4 in the video embedded below.