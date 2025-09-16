GTA Online Doing Special “Neighborhood Watch” Event!

When you think about GTA Online and the game that it spawned from, you likely think about a nice open world that you can go and create your criminal empire in. Along the way, you’ll have to “deal” with cops who are trying to catch you, arrest you, and take away all your hard work. Mean! However, Rockstar Games has decided that perhaps players need a little incentive to see things from the perspective of the cops, and so, they’re releasing a “Neighborhood Watch” event, where you can get special items, vehicles, and discounts associated with law enforcement. And yes, you can dress like a cop.

The team broke down the event on their website.

“Officer Vincent Effenburger and the citizens of the Greater Los Santos area are counting on you to stem the tide of LSPD corruption. By doing so, you can add a flashy new police outfit to your repertoire. Protect and serve this week by completing three Dispatch Work missions to achieve a special Neighborhood Watch Event Weekly Challenge and get the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit along with a GTA$100,000 bonus.”

As they note, there will be new challenges every week, and you’ll get new rewards through them. Thus, you’ll want to stick with this event throughout his time. And there are many ways to “reap the rewards” of this event just by doing the missions:

“Blend in with the law to break Amir-associate King Tiny out of the Mission Row Police Station in The Gangbanger Robbery this week for the opportunity to claim the Enus Deity (Sedan) — with a limited-time LS Pounders vanity plate — as a Personal Vehicle. Check the planning computer in your Salvage Yard to get started. In addition to completing the first mission for The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid, you’ll need to own a decommissioned Law Enforcement Vehicle for Dispatch Work. Luckily, Warstock Cache & Carry is running a fire sale for the next two weeks.”

Still not enough for you? Or, do you think that “dressing as a cop makes you feel dirty?” Well, that’s not the only “official” uniform you can wear, as GTA Online will let you dress up as a park ranger, too! Then, as you do tasks to help “protect nature and wildlife,” you’ll get bonuses on other things! Just be sure to take pictures of wildlife! You’ll thank yourself later.

So, yeah, Rockstar is laying things out for a unique summer event experience, so don’t forget to partake!