Why Wasn’t Borderlands 4 Shown Off At Today’s Nintendo Direct?

Today was a big day for the gaming industry, and for multiple reasons. The first reason was that we got the latest Nintendo Direct, and there were some big reveals in it. The Nintendo Switch 2 stacked its lineup for the rest of 2025 and teased what’s happening in 2026. Furthermore, it highlighted the numerous 3rd party titles that’ll come to the console, and even the OG Switch, over the next year. However, one title that was conspicuously absent from the proceedings was Borderlands 4. It was particularly odd because the game dropped today on other platforms, including PC, and so it felt like a true omission.

The reason for this omission might simply be one of honesty and convenience. As stated, it came out on all other platforms today, but the Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 comes out on October 3rd. So, that’s another couple of weeks of waiting, and most people aren’t going to wait for it. Don’t get us wrong, Gearbox Software and Take-Two Interactive have stated they’re big fans of the Nintendo Switch 2 and want to bring more games to it, but showing off a trailer for a game you get elsewhere now instead of on the platform the Direct was about is the definition of “mixed messages.”

Another irony here is that Take-Two, as far as we could tell, didn’t have anything to show in the Nintendo Direct today, including not potentially revealing that GTA 6 was coming to the console. That was never a sure thing, but if there was a chance to do it, now was the time to announce. There have also been rumors about Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to the Switch 2, but that wasn’t announced today either.

That’s not to say that we won’t get announcements from the publisher eventually, but it wasn’t today.

As for what was announced at the Nintendo Direct, we got some big reveals for 1st party games, including the announcements of Mario Tennis Fever, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Pokemon Pokopia, and Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave! All four of these games are exclusives for the Nintendo Switch 2, and will definitely be bringing more people to the console over time.

We also got insights into release dates for key Switch/Switch 2 titles, including Metroid Prime 4 coming out in December, Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity coming out on November 6th, and more.

So while we didn’t get stuff from Gearbox today, you’ll see their stuff on the platform in a few weeks.