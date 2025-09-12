WWE 2K25 Dev Explains Where The Original Bray Wyatt Footage Came From

WWE fans were hit with some disheartening news a few years back. In 2023, we learned that Bray Wyatt had passed away. This was a shock to the wrestling world, and fans are now left only to enjoy his previous work. However, the legacy that Bray Wyatt helped form continues to live on with the Wyatt Sicks. In fact, you can expect more of that storyline to shine through in WWE 2K25.

A new quest has been added to WWE 2K25 The Island, and with it comes the Wyatt Sicks. However, going one step further, the video game had also brought back Bray Wyatt. While it’s great to see some of these iconic wrestlers still represented in the video games, this appearance offers something a little more unique. It appears that some original footage was used in the game.

WWE 2K25 Original Bray Wyatt Footage Origins Revealed

Thanks to the folks over at Comicbook.com, we’re finding out where the origins of the Bray Wyatt footage are coming from. This information came out through an interview with associate lead narrative designer, Andrea Listengerger. It turns out that the content we’re now seeing came to fruition a few years prior.

Some content was filmed and produced with Bray Wyatt for WWE 2K22. However, all that footage was scrapped after Bray Wyatt was released from the WWE. Fortunately, Bray’s return to the promotion sparked new plans to add more footage, helping to bring out the questline for WWE 2K24.

And then the timing of his unfortunate passing made that impossible. It didn’t feel right, what we were going to do to incorporate it in the way that we are planning to do so. So that was where the footage originally came from. The way that we use it in the Wyatt Sicks quest is a little different, is how I’ll put it without spoiling too much, but we saw an opportunity to repurpose it, reuse it, and, you know, bring it to light for our fans in a slightly different way. There’s been rumors about it being out there for a good long while, and this seemed like a perfect avenue to show it in a way that was kind of a real tribute to him, the Wyatt Sicks, and to fans as well, to be honest.

But again, things didn’t line up in time as Bray Wyatt tragically passed away. Now the team has found a way to rework the production to suit the new questline. Listenberger noted that the team found a way to repurpose it, bringing it out for fans and partly as a tribute to the wrestler.

