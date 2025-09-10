WWE 2K25 Helps Lead The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog For September 2025

PlayStation Plus is practically a necessary subscription service to get if you’re gaming on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 platforms. However, if you are looking for more games to play regularly, consider stepping up your subscription to at least the Extra tier. That will grant you access to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

The PlayStation Plus subscription service is great for a variety of reasons. But things really open up when you at least subscribe to the Extra tier, because the PlayStation Game Catalog service is tied behind that tier alongside the PlayStation Plus Premium tier.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog September 2025 Games Unveiled

While it’s not exactly like Xbox Game Pass, the PlayStation alternative Game Catalog offers a wide variety of games for you to enjoy; however, unlike Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service, it doesn’t bring its first-party video game titles to the subscription service at launch.

Still, each month we get a new batch of video games to enjoy through the Game Catalog. Included in the mix that is headlining this month is WWE 2K25. So if you had this game or any of the other titles on your radar, this might be a more than welcome month to be a PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium tier subscriber.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog September 2025

WWE 2K25 | PS5, PS4

Persona 5 Tactica | PS5, PS4

Green Hell | PS5, PS4

Fate/Samurai Remnant | PS5, PS4

Crow Country | PS5, PS4

The Invincible | PS5

Conscript | PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium September 2205

Legacy of Kain: Defiance | PS5, PS4

It’s worth noting that all of these games are said to be available for players to enjoy on September 16, 2025. So you do have a little bit of a wait before you can dive right in. Still, at least we have a heads up of what’s coming our way.