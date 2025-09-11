Borderlands 4 Drops Special Xbox Controllers

For some gamers, it’s not just about getting the video games that matter; it’s about having a “maxed out experience” that allows them to “feel the game” and “revel in the game” in various ways. For example, why just get the game when you can get a Collector’s Edition that has lots of special items for you to enjoy? Likewise, there are many who love getting special, customized controllers for the consoles they have so that they can have a stylized thing to play the game on. Borderlands 4 has decided to do such a thing with the Xbox Series X/S, and you can experience those controllers below:

Admittedly, the controllers themselves aren’t the most colorful or stylized. One of them just takes the basic red of the franchise and adds in a few extra colors for the buttons, and the other focuses on giving players the “see-through” look to make it “pop.” It’s not exactly our kind of style, but if you like it, you can get them:

The controllers are only one part of the puzzle, here, as Borderlands 4 seeks to expand what players have done in the past, while also bringing back some of the luster that was lost in the previous entry. Don’t worry, Gearbox Software itself admitted that they made key missteps due to the former ownership they were under, and sought to listen to fans in as many ways as possible to get things back on track.

Based on early Metacritic scores, they seem to have done just that, but the players are the ultimate judges, regardless of what controllers they play on.

As for what you’ll be able to do in the game, the answer is “quite a bit.” For example, there are four new Vault Hunters to enjoy, each with their own unique style and personality. Plus, there’s a DLC Vault Hunter coming later on, and if you wish to restart the game once you beat the campaign, you can pick a new Vault Hunter and start them immediately at Level 30! That way, you can get to the carnage more easily.

Furthermore, there are 30 billion guns in the game, and that means you’ll have the time of your life trying to find the ones that best suit your character and can deal maximum damage to foes. Finally, there’s an all-new planet to explore! This planet brings new challenges, obstacles, and enemies to go up against!

The title drops tonight/tomorrow, so get the controller you want and be ready to play!