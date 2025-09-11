Borderlands 4 Voice Cast Does Q&A For Fans

Hear what they have to say before you hear all they have to say!

Voice acting in video games is arguably one of the most important steps forward that the medium has made. Originally, voices couldn’t be put into the game because they took up too much memory. Then, when they were added, they were the shortest possible lines and only meant for some “added personality” for characters like Mario or Sonic. Then, as time went on, you NEEDED voice acting to help give games more depth and allow players to feel connected to the characters they played as. Borderlands 4 has a nice voice cast, and Gearbox Software decided to bring them together to answer some community questions.

While we won’t spoil every question, we will talk about a few highlights, such as one of the cast admitting that they wished they didn’t have to voice their character alone, as they felt it would’ve been better if they could’ve been with the other three to do voicing and really “feel the vibe” of what the others did so they could match it or add to it in their own way.

Another was asked about their favorite line, “TO SCREAM!” and the voice actor for Vex noted about an ice-style kill that required her to scream, “At least it wasn’t fire!” Adding to that hilarity, one of the crew admitted that when it came to “impromptu lines,” he added some “Spanish curse words” to the mix that definitely weren’t in the script. Nice job, good sir.

All four of them got a question about “Spotify playlists” for their characters and gave some unique answers for each of them, especially Amon’s voice actor, who got the others to break out in laughter with what he revealed.

We’ll leave it at that for now, and just tell you that if you want to hear all of their answers, you can go and watch the nine-minute Q&A session below:

The voices behind your new Vault Hunters sat down to answer your totally-not-chaotic community questions. 🤪



This is truly a gift to fans, because we don’t always dive into who is voicing the characters and what it took to get the “right voice for the character.” Remember, Vault Hunters are meant to be some of the most personality-driven characters around due to how they’re fighting all the time, and you learn more about them through the fights just as much as you do in cutscenes and the overall stories.

Will Borderlands 4 make some all-time classic characters that will make you want to hear more from them? You’ll have to play the game to find out!