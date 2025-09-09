Borderlands 4 File Size Revealed!

As video games have developed, and technology has developed alongside them, it’s honestly gotten harder and harder to imagine a AAA video game being less than a certain file size. After all, there are MANY developers and publishers who aren’t afraid to jam pack their titles with just about everything they can to ensure that their game has “maximum content,” and thus, have maximum file size. That goes double for series and franchise, which keep wanting to one-up what came before. However, in the case of Borderlands 4, that isn’t what’s happening. In fact, it’s a lot less than the game that came before it.

The reveal comes from the Twitter account PlayStation Size, which likes to drop the data sizes for upcoming titles so gamers know how much they need to free up on their systems. We appreciate them doing that. Regarding Borderlands 4, it has been discovered that the game is under 30 GB.

Borderlands 4



Download Size: 28.168 GB

Version: 01.002.001



Standard ($69.99)

Pre-Load: September 10

Release: September 12



Release Time: Midnight

As one can imagine, that seems awfully small, especially when you think about how big these games usually are, and the BILLIONS upon BILLIONS of guns within them. It almost seems impossible that the game would be this low in file size. So, what is going on here?

First and foremost, while this may be the starting “data size” for the game, it won’t stay that way. We know there’s a Day One patch that’ll come with it, and it’s possible that it could be a rather largely sized patch. So, you’ll want to be ready for that.

Second, developers have proven in recent years that if you do things a certain way, you can lower the data size rather nicely. Plus, unlike certain open-world titles, Gearbox Software isn’t going for the “biggest game possible,” but instead, is trying to “recapture the magic” of previous entries in the FPS/RPG franchise, and that might have led them to think about “refining their approach” versus just “throwing everything they can into it.”

Also, and this is another key thing, just because a game isn’t of a “certain file size” doesn’t mean it’s not quality. We can point to numerous games in 2025 that prove that point beautifully, including a certain indie game that just launched and has had massive success, or a “Game of the Year” frontrunner that came out earlier this year and was the first game Sandfall Interactive ever made!

In other words, just wait for the game to come out and see if it lives up to your expectations.