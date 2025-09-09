Fan Survey Shows Borderlands 4 Players Are Evenly Split On Which Vault Hunter They’ll Choose

There are all sorts of video games out there that want nothing more than to give players “variety” regarding who they play as. For some games, that means giving people a truly “customizable” player avatar that they can design in any way they want. Or, they give players skill trees that help them unlock the skills that they want. Then, for titles like Borderlands 4, players are given four different Vault Hunters to go have fun with and enjoy their unique styles and abilities. Each one is meant to be incredibly different from the other, prompting multiple playthroughs so you can see which character plays the best overall.

Gearbox Software worked really hard on the Vault Hunters for Borderlands 4, and recently announced their voice cast. But the question remains, “Which one will fans pick when they first start?” It’s a good question, but one fan decided to play the game in reverse.

They went onto their Twitter feed and asked fans not what character they’ll play first, but which one they think they’ll play LAST. In other words, “Which character interests you the least?” In theory, there should always be a “clear-cut loser” for such a poll, just like there’s usually always a “concrete favorite” for the options available.

And yet, when the poll was done, and with over 1700 votes cast, the poll was incredibly close:

It is WILD to me that this is such an even split. Honestly think this is something for @GearboxOfficial to celebrate and huge props to them for designing a banger roster of Vault Hunters. https://t.co/xSrRPXBp0R pic.twitter.com/s3wJn1D6LQ — Moxsy (@MoxsyOG) September 7, 2025

Yep, Vex was the one who “won” the poll, but only by .3%, which is not that much of a statistic at all. The difference between the most voted and the least voted, Vex and Harlow, was just 2.5%, which, again, isn’t that much of a difference.

Even the person making the poll was surprised by how close it was, and said Gearbox Software clearly did a good job with these Vault Hunters that fans can’t say on looks, “which is the worst.”

But that’s not the only thing that the team has done to make players “adore” each Vault Hunter. They’re also changing up the endgame element a bit. Before, you had to beat the game and then start over from scratch. This time, though, once you beat the main campaign, you’ll be able to start over at Level 30. That way, you can focus on the character and the fun they bring and not necessarily have to worry about grinding to “get to the good stuff.”

That could help people truly try out all the Vault Hunters, including the DLC ones, and see just how uniquely they all play.