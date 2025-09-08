Borderlands 4 Head Asks For Fans To Have “Realistic Expectations” For Its Performance

When video games first started coming out, performance wasn’t exactly something that gamers had to worry about. Instead, all they had to worry about was whether the game was fun or not. As consoles, PCs, and handhelds grew more powerful, though, they became able to look and play better than most could’ve imagined. That created an “expectation” within some gamers that EVERY title had to look a certain way and run at a certain rate. Borderlands 4 is a title that feels as though it should be running at a high FPS and have the best graphics ever, right? Well, maybe not, but it will still be a high-end title, as noted by Randy Pitchford on his Twitter page.

The Gearbox Software CEO went online to talk about a Day One patch that would help make things even better for the title at launch. Yet, he also said that expectations need to be fair about it, especially if you’re not playing on the right machine:

“The expectation for using a below min-spec machine should be that the game is unplayable. […] It’s a big, bold, new, seamless world and I’m sorry to say that older hardware may not provide buttery smooth performance for the latest gen AAA games, as has always been the case since the dawn of PC gaming.”

Now, he did go on to note that the team was able to ensure the title runs at 60FPS, which is impressive, given that there’s always a lot going on in Gearbox Software titles, and Borderlands 4 has plenty to offer in the guns department, not to mention how the Vault Hunters will dispatch their enemies. Yet, again, Randy Pitchford said that “realistic expectations” are something that must be kept in mind here:

“Yes, Day One patch has some key improvements and optimizations. I just want everyone to have realistic expectations for performance. This is a big, open AAA game and lower end and older hardware may not perform as well as higher end, modern PC’s.”

This is not only fair to say, but it’s a kindness to gamers who aren’t sure if their own machines will hold up to what’s coming. That’s why you should always check the “minimum/maximum requirements” for PC games before you buy them and attempt to play them. Consoles are a bit different, but you’ll still want to get this game on the newest generation possible, as that’s what Gearbox Software pushes for the best with.