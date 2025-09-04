GTA Online Community Is Still Worried About FiveM

It’s been months since Rockstar finished acquiring the FiveM server, to officially add role playing in GTA Online. However, fans are still worried about the state of the server and the developers working on it.

The Fivem February Flagration

Last February, an anonymous website appeared called the Fall of Fivem. It listed several allegations against the developers who were running the server at the time Rockstar acquired them.

Among the allegations were that NTA, the original FiveM team suffered a hostile takeover by another dev team, the Groot Gang. On top of that, Rockstar was allegedly duped into hiring the people who leaked Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code.

In the fallout, many FiveM players left the server in disgust. Today the dust appears to have settled as the furor has died down.

Rockstar never officially commented on these claims. They allegedly fired and sued the Grand Theft Auto 5 leakers.

Cfx.re recently shared patch notes for FiveM, as well as RedM and FXServer. These notes detail changes in June and July 2025.

However, it turns out that most of the improvements listed in the patch notes were made by the community, and not Cfx.re.

Fans are also complaining that these ROLE PLAY servers have still not received support for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.

What Should Rockstar Do About Cfx.re?

Assuming that Rockstar privately addressed the allegations in the February expose, they still need to do more. The issue now is that Cfx.re is not living up to expectations.

We do understand that Rockstar’s teams are currently occupied with finishing Grand Theft Auto 6. That game already got delayed to May 2026.

But it does look like Rockstar needs new eyes to check what is going on with FiveM, Cfx.re, and their role play community in general.

What Does This Say About SixM?

Some players speculated if Cfx.re is taking a long time to support FiveM because they’re also working on SixM. That will be the official role play servers for Grand Theft Auto 6. But Tez2 says that SixM has nothing to do with their slow updates and progress.

He specifically said that Rockstar did not give Cfx.re access to Grand Theft Auto V’s source code, even one year after they were acquired. So, it’s highly unlikely that they have access to Grand Theft Auto 6’s source code either.

If FiveM is getting this level of support, players probably should not expect that much out of SixM or Grand Theft Auto 6 role playing either. At least they should probably focus on the base game, including vanilla online, when it comes out next May.