Red Dead Redemption 2 Rains Fall Voice Actor Passes Away

It’s bitter news to hear, but we’ve lost the actor who stepped in to portray Rains Fall in the Red Dead Redemption 2 game. This week, the news came out that the actor who was gracious enough to lend his talents to the game had passed away at the age of 73.

Thanks to Insider Gaming, we’re finding out today that the actor Graham Greene has unfortunately passed away. Again, if you’re unfamiliar with the actor by name, but you did play Red Dead Redemption 2, then you’re likely well-versed with his portrayal of Rains Fall. After all, Rains Fall played a significant role in the game narrative. However, his career extends far back before his time at Rockstar Games.

Graham Greene Passes Away At Age 73

In particular, it was September 1, 2025, that Graham Greene passed away. Of course, he’s been active in his career since 1976 up until his passing. Known for his roles in Dances With Wolves, Maverick, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile, and Wind River, Graham leaves quite the historic line of credits. That said, while he had been incredibly active in both movies and television, the actor only stepped foot into the world of video games once.

That again was in 2018, where he not only voiced the character Rains Fall, but was also responsible for motion capture. We’ve seen Rains Fall throughout the campaign of Red Dead Redemption 2, where he first appears as just one of the few Wapiti Indians who overlooks Arthur and the rest of the Van der Linde gang as they head out of the mountains and to their new home in Horseshoe Overlook.

Of course, we won’t spoil anything else here in case you have yet to experience Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2. That game was heavily praised, and despite releasing back in 2018, it still holds up and is well worth playing today. In part, Graham had a role in making this game a treasured title for players worldwide.

