Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion App Was Secretly Removed

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a huge hit. Players would get to dive into a gritty western world set years before the events of Red Dead Redemption. However, what made this game a little more immersive was the companion app. Now, if you were not aware of this app, then unfortunately, it’s something you won’t be able to experience for yourself.

Today, we’re finding out, thanks to Insider Gaming, that the application was removed from the marketplace online. What’s a little more interesting here is that the application was secretly removed. There appears to have been no official announcement alerting fans that this companion would be removed from the marketplace. As a result, fans were unable to download it ahead of its exodus.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Companion App Removed

If you’re not familiar with the companion application for Red Dead Redemption 2, then we can offer a refresher. Overall, this application came out alongside the game and acted as another means to keep track of a map and other in-game aspects on your phone or tablet.

Rather than pulling up the in-game menus to view the map or check out, let’s say, store inventories, you could use a secondary screen. This also made it easy to mark waypoints or scan the map. It served as a tool to keep you immersed in the game world, while also providing players with convenient access to the map system, as well as the ability to browse through Arthur’s in-game journal.

Unfortunately, the application was apparently removed from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store on August 19, 2025. We’re also unsure if a similar application will be released for Rockstar Games’ next major title, Grand Theft Auto VI. Meanwhile, for those of you who want that next outing in the wild west, it might be a long wait as Rockstar Games has yet to confirm that Red Dead Redemption 3 is in the works or going into production after the next GTA behemoth lands in the marketplace.