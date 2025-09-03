Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Players Shouldn’t “Skip” This Battle Pass Login Reward

These tier skips could be useful to players who don’t plan to leave their novelty skins.

Activision has made a big announcement to reward Call of Duty players – but some of you probably already expected it.

They said this in the blog for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 5 Reloaded:

In celebration of the Black Ops 7 reveal, for a limited time, when you log in to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Call of Duty: Warzone from now through September 16, you will be granted 20 free Battle Pass Tier Skips.

Great Reward, But Why?

This is an incredibly generous level of Tier Skips for Call of Duty players. In fact, some of you may wonder if this is too good to be true.

But if you think about it, it makes sense for Activision to make this generous offer. The hype train for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is starting now.

In fact, there are only two months to go before players can move over. But in the meantime, there will definitely be a lot of players who dropped out of playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Those players may want to get their Call of Duty fix. But they may feel discouraged that they didn’t play through the seasons and go through the tiers.

So these tier skips are just to entice these players to go back in. Now, one may say that they only have to log in and they’ll get the rewards immediately.

The thing is, they won’t experience these rewards if they don’t come back in to play. Some people may only take a few minutes or an hour.

But this raises the chances that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players will jump back in just before they move over to the new game.

But Could Some Players Stay In Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

Activision made a big announcement last week that might keep some players from moving forward to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. They revealed that operators, operator skins, and weapons were not going to Carry Over from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

They seem to have bowed to pressure from the fans, or at least some of them. While Activision found a lot of success in novelty skins for Call of Duty, a lot of players are growing dissatisfied with them.

So Activision has promised that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will feel realistic again. But you’ve seen how popular those novelty skins were. Does Activision really expect players to leave those skins behind?

Some of them can play the skins on Call of Duty: Warzone. But there’s a real chance that a substantial number of players stay with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

For those players, this tier skip could be a huge investment in the future. This will be an interesting test to see if the novelty skins really are hurting Call of Duty or not.