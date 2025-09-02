Is Marvel Rivals Coming To PS4?

When you have a hit game, there are two things that many companies think about: First, can I get more sales of it? And second, can I expand upon it? When one of these titles is a multiplatform game, the first question is arguably even more important. After all, if you can “spread it around” and keep the quality up, you have the potential to sell even more units, which could boost your profits for the game. Marvel Rivals has been the hottest team shooter on the market since it dropped last December. Since then, it’s been growing steadily and continually bringing in more people to try it.

Now, though, a new wrinkle might be getting thrown into the mix: the PS4. The Twitter handle PlayStation Game Size claims that internal notes from Sony point to the game coming to the PlayStation 4. To be clear, this hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it is incredibly possible, and for more reasons than one.

First and foremost, there are still plenty of people who have a PS4 that don’t have a PS5, and don’t intend to get one. That alone could mean millions of people trying the Marvel title and spending money on microtransactions, upping the profits.

Second, as noted, the game is incredibly popular, so putting it on other platforms can expand the reach and ensure that as many people as possible are playing. There have been rumors for a while that the Nintendo Switch 2 could also be getting in on the Marvel action, so that’s something to be on the lookout for in the future. However, until Sony, PlayStation, or developer NetEase comments on this and says it’s true, you must be wary of such rumors.

Plus, there are plenty within the fanbase who think that the PS4 won’t be able to “handle the game,” which is a bit odd when you consider some of the incredibly beautiful games that the PS4 has had over the years.

No matter what, NetEase is clearly doing well enough to keep bringing in new content. In that same Twitter post about the PS4, they stated that the notes indicated Season 4 of the game would be coming, too. This content is important because every single season of Marvel Rivals has brought new characters for players to enjoy, including the Fantastic Four, Blade, Ultron, and more. So, regardless of where you play it, there will be more to enjoy as time goes on.

…and yes, that likely means more fan-service, too.