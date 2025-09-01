Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake Tops Recent Famitsu Chart!

One of the most interesting elements about the gaming space as a whole is that different parts of the world have different “tastes” and “focuses” when it comes to both the consoles they buy and the games they purchase, and you don’t really think about it until you see the sales charts or “most wanted” charts and witness what people are excited for or are getting. Let’s take Japan, for example, they are where the gaming space took new life in many respects, and keeps things going today, too. Yet, a classic game via Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake is their most wanted title of 2025!

If you don’t believe us, all you have to do is look at the chart Famitsu made. Not only is it in the No.1 spot via the Nintendo Switch entry, but it’s also in the No.2 spot via the PS5 entry. Why the Nintendo Switch 2 isn’t on there might be because it doesn’t have millions upon millions of units sold, like with the other two consoles, but we’re sure it’ll sell there, too. Plus, you can play the game on either version of the Switch.

It’s also important to note that the Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake isn’t just anticipated, it’s expected to sell a LOT of units in Japan, just like the third game in the trilogy did last year when it released in the nation. It sold over a million units in no time flat, and this one is believed to possibly do even better.

Arguably just as interesting is the No.3 entry, Pragmata, a title that Capcom has had in development for a LONG time and is only now finally getting a true focus. The hype might be because of recent trailers and a confirmed window of 2026.

Following that are a series of Nintendo titles for the Switch and Switch 2, including Switch 2 exclusive Kirby Air Riders, then the two versions of Pokemon Legends Z-A, and finally, the Winter 2025 Switch 2 Exclusive, Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment.

Famitsu's Most Wanted Games List1) Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake (Switch)2) Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake (PS5)3) Pragmata4) Kirby Air Riders 5) Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Switch 2 Edition6) Pokemon Legends: Z-A 7) Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonmentnintendoeverything.com/famitsus-mos… — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-09-01T11:36:12.132Z

So, yeah, a very interesting list indeed. It’s not too surprising that it’s dominated by Nintendo titles, as the Switch has dominated in Japan, and the Switch 2 is the best-selling system in the nation right now. Plus, as noted, they love their classic RPG franchise, and it being on a set of Nintendo systems will help its sales soar even higher.