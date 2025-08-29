Did Two Major Voice Actors Just Confirm Injustice 3?

It’s always hilarious when something gets confirmed in a non-natural/typical way, and it helps make things better for fans, as they don’t have to wonder about such things anymore. In the gaming space, that is especially good when fans really want certain video game titles to be announced, but the developers or publishers won’t talk about them just yet. In the case of NetherRealm Studios, after the disappointing backlash to its latest title, many wondered if Injustice 3 was already in the works to try and help the company “bounce back.” After all, they crushed it, more or less, with the first two titles, and even helped create a new DC Comics Elseworlds in the process for the comic giant to profit from.

Enter these two fans, each of whom posted in XCancel to make certain things known. One of them talked with Phil LaMarr, who noted that “they’re making Injustice 3,” much to the fans’ delight. LaMarr was in the previous titles in multiple ways, being the voice of Aquaman on one hand, and being the voice of John Stewart via a DLC skin in the sequel. Longtime fans know that Lamarr is one of the definitive voice actors for DC Comics shows, including being John Stewart for years in the Justice League cartoons, as well as being Static Shock in the famed Kids WB series.

Then, another fan talked about his story about recently meeting George Newbern, who has been the voice of Superman both in the NetherRealm franchise and various other DC Comics projects. The fan talked about his role in a certain WB-focused fighting game that got shut down recently, and when he did, Newbern talked about voicing lines already for the third entry in NetherRealm’s series.

So, that does seem pretty definitive, wouldn’t you say? Believe it or not, this wouldn’t be the first time that voice actors accidentally leaked the coming of certain games. The late Kevin Conroy, the all-time classic voice of Batman, who indeed voiced him again in the Injustice series, accidentally leaked a certain Batman title in the past. Of course, his iconic voice will have to be released for this potential new game, and the universe won’t be the same as a result.

When NetherRealm finally announces the game in full is debatable. It depends on how far they are into development, and when they think is the right time to get the hype train started. This does give hope, though, and isn’t that what heroes are supposed to inspire?