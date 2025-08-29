Pokémon Legends Z-A Is Celebrating Mega Hawlucha With A Real Lucha Libre Event

Yesterday, Pokémon Company revealed Mega Hawlucha, a new Mega Evolution coming for Pokémon Legends Z-A. But, they made another announcement to bring real lucha libre and real Pokémon fans together.

They made this announcement:

If you’re hoping to see even more high-flying action, look no further than a special collaboration between Pokémon and the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) at the Pokémon Legends: Z-A × CMLL Event.

Pokémon and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre are partnering up to showcase lucha libre—a traditional style of Mexican wrestling—at its finest.

The event will take place on September 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PDT (local time 7:00 p.m. CST) at Arena México in Mexico City, Mexico, with tickets soon to be available on Ticketmaster.

The match will also be broadcast on the official CMLL YouTube channel for fans all around the world to see!

Hold On, What’s A Lucha Libre?

Lucha libre is a style of wrestling that originated in and became popular in Mexico. Many of the tropes of lucha libre have become part of pop culture; the colorful masks and costumes, the acrobatics and stuntwork, etc.

It’s different enough that some non-Mexican wrestling promotions explicitly state they are lucha libre and not pro wrestling. These include Toryumon and Michinoku Pro in Japan, and the defunct US promotions Chikara and Lucha Underground.

Why Did Pokémon Want To Work With CMLL?

The CMLL, founded in 1933, is the oldest professional wrestling promotion in the world. It has a rich legacy that includes hosting the sport’s greatest stars of the 1960s; El Santo, Blue Demon, and Mil Máscaras.

CMLL May Have A Huge Treat In Store For Wrestling Fans

The Ticketmaster store listing is already live, and it reveals this information:

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A game, The Pokémon Company International has partnered with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) to host a special event at Arena México in Mexico City.

The showcase will feature four exhibition matches with top Lucha Libre wrestlers, including fan-favorite Místico.

Místico was a major star that led CMLL’s golden age in the 2000s. WWE fans will remember when he briefly played Sin Cara in that promotion.

CMLL cards usually have more than four matches. But we think we know what the plan is here. The wrestlers in these four exhibition matches could be performing as Pokémon themselves!

Well, we don’t know if they will actually act like Pokémon, but they’ll probably dress up as their favorite miniature creatures. Between Pikachu Libre, Incineroar, and Machamp, they have no lack of Pokémon to share the ring with Mega Hawlucha.