Resident Evil Requiem Devs Hint At A New Way To Fight The Stalker Monster

Resident Evil fans are waiting to get their hands on the next mainline chapter. Fortunately, we have seen some marketing materials already for Resident Evil Requiem as we wait for its arrival early next year. Regardless, there are plenty of questions left to be answered.

One aspect that has fans waiting to take on and learn more about is the brand-new BOW. We don’t know what to make of this monster yet. However, what we do know is that we’re facing another stalker monster. One that will have players racing towards the light as it appears to inflict damage. But there’s more in store for players than just fleeing.

Resident Evil Requiem Monster Gets Put Into The Spotlight

There’s a lot we don’t know yet about Resident Evil Requiem, but fans are intrigued by the new stalker. It’s a beast that looks gnarly and even sounds like Lisa Trevor from the Resident Evil remake. However, it’s since been confirmed that this monster in the game will not be attached to Lisa. You can read more about the developers clearing the air over that fan theory right here.

Meanwhile, Eurogamer did get a chance to speak with the game director behind the new Resident Evil game, Koshi Nakanishi. During their conversation, it was revealed that there was a concern among developers that the whole stalker-type monster aspect was being overdone. After all, we’ve seen more than a few of these beasts in previous games such as Nemesis and Jack Baker, for example.

It’s something we have to think about every time we have a new game with another stalker. We can’t have the players thinking ‘oh, there goes the stalker that I’ve come to expect’ – so this is something we’ve thought about in terms of approach. I think for this time… well, as usual, we’re pretty tight-lipped on the details at this stage. But… we want to give players a method to overcome the stalker enemy. What that entails is something that we’ll be getting into down the line, but I think that you’ll feel like you finally have a chance to turn the tables and deal with the stalker in a way that you haven’t been able to in past titles.

It appears that there are some new aspects to this particular monster that we’ll be experiencing for the first time in the series’ history. Unfortunately, that’s all we know right now. Of course, the developers are still working on the game, and as the director noted, they are currently in the testing phase. This gives developers a chance to ensure that everything they put into the game behaves as expected and provides a rollercoaster-like experience.

Of course, with players returning to Raccoon City, one theory that fans continue to bring up is who else might appear in the game. We could also see some fan favorites return, such as Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine. However, as it stands, we only know that there is currently one protagonist, Grace Ashcroft. Will that change in the coming months? We’ll have to wait and see.