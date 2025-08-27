Resident Evil Requiem Monster Is Not Lisa Trevor

There’s a lot of anticipation over Resident Evil Requiem. It’s the next big video game installment for the franchise. We’re not dealing with a remake, but the continuation of where Capcom would like to take the storyline next. We don’t have many marketing materials for the game quite yet. Hopefully, we’ll see more before the year wraps up. However, one character that fans have been bringing up is Lisa Trevor.

It didn’t take long for the first gameplay footage and trailers from Gamescom to have fans talking. The significant character that appears to stalk players this time around sounds awfully like Lisa Trevor. That character, which appeared in the Resident Evil remake, had some fans assuming it was the new big monster we would be fighting against.

The Resident Evil Requiem Director Clears The Air

Thanks to Dusk Golem, an insider for the Resident Evil franchise, we’re learning about a new interview that was featured on the Japanese website denfaminicogamer. Thanks to Google translations, we’re able to pick up a few tidbits of information from the interview featuring Koshi Nakanishi, the game director.

During the conversation, the topic of fan speculation arose regarding Lisa being the main monster seen in the gameplay footage. However, even the game director was aware of the speculation online. To clear the air, Nakanishi noted that this wasn’t Lisa. However, the audio you hear from the monster is just a placeholder right now, which is why there was some confusion.

We’ll likely hear a different kind of sound from this mysterious monster later on when the game is finalized. But that’s at least one theory that can be put to rest. Meanwhile, there was another interesting tidbit of information about the game, and it deals with the weapons.

As Nakanishi noted, the demo players got to try had a focus on Grace’s first encounter with the monster. As a result, there’s no means of combat. But that will change as players acquire weapons. Unfortunately, there wasn’t anything specific the game director could say beyond that he was surprised by the size of the weapons in the game. Likewise, some new weapons will appear for the first time in the franchise.

We’ll have to wait and find out what those weapons are. That said, we do know that Resident Evil Requiem is set to launch on February 27, 2026. When the game releases, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.