Does New Job Listing Confirm Upcoming God Of War Project?

For gamers, it’s hard waiting for certain games to be announced because you KNOW that they’re likely happening, and that there’s more story to be told within a certain universe, and yet, you have to wait on game developers and publishers to get going on the title, and then get far enough to actually show you something. For those who are fans of Kratos and Atreus, you’ve been waiting for the next God of War announcement since the PS5 exclusive, and its great DLC content, came out. Sadly, despite a lot of rumors, nothing has been confirmed. However, there might be another way to see the future without being an oracle.

On the official Sony Interactive Entertainment job boards, a Sr. Combat Designer listing was put up, and it’s specifically for Santa Monica Studio. You know, the team that made the entire journey of Kratos?

Anyway, as for what the listing itself specifically notes, it says applicants will do the following:

“You will assist, collaborate with, and take direction from Lead Combat Designers and Directors as needed to take various characters from concept to implementation completion. You will also work with multiple disciplines including Animation, Level Design, Character Art, Vis Dev, Encounters, etc. in ensuring that characters are cohesively executed in game.”

Furthermore, in the “responsibilities” section, they outline the many combat situations and designs that the person will undertake, including establishing the “flow” of certain animations and combat moves, while also being able to “Value the relationship between gameplay elements in a level (and in the overall game) and the ways the player can respond to each gameplay element.”

If that sounds familiar, it feels like something that would happen in a God Of War title, especially with the last two entries, which were just as much about solving puzzles and seeking out everything within the world just as much as fighting everything in it.

Now, as for the story element, at the end of the PS5 title, with Odin dealt with and Ragnarok avoided, Kratos and Atreus parted company. Just as important, we find out a bit of Kratos’ future via his wife, who left drawings that indicated that he would be a god that people would truly love to worship. So, the team at Santa Monica Studio has multiple options on what to do next, including continuing the journey of Kratos toward his true godhood. Or, follow Atreus on his journey to become a god in his own right.