Rumor: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Testers Are Finished With The Game

There’s some new information that could signal that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond just finished development.

Two video game testers indicated on their LinkedIn profiles that they have just been freed up to get new work.

One tester, Edwin A., directly states that he worked at Retro Studios on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for a little over two years.

Another tester, Amanda Patterson, doesn’t list the game on her profile. She does confirm she worked at Retro Studios for a little over two years, and she is now open to take new work.

Both list themselves as contractual testers for Retro Studios, as opposed to full time employees.

Why Do Fans Worry That Metroid Prime 4 Will Go Beyond 2025?

We are now at the last four month of the year, and Nintendo still has a lot of games that they have confirmed for this timeframe.

It’s not so much that gamers are sure that Nintendo are liars or they’re hiding something. The anticipation for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is just so huge that the fans are getting impatient.

And some would say impatient is the incorrect word. After announcing the game in 2017, Nintendo revealed that they started over in 2019. They also moved developers from the Bandai Namco Studios team to Retro Studios.

There’s Ample Proof The Game’s Reveal Is Imminent

Nintendo of Canada reiterated that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is still scheduled for 2025 for a recent promotional event. Beyond that, the ESRB and PEGI both published their ratings for the game.

We already got a nice little trailer during the big April Switch 2 Direct which immediately addressed any fears that the project was going through development hell or had any other problems going on.

Nintendo Has To Play Chessmaster Right Now

There was a big rumor last week that Nintendo is deliberately holding back 3rd party games from the Switch 2’s launch. We can’t vouch if the rumor is true, but it nicely explains Nintendo’s other moves.

For this year, Nintendo also still has Pokémon Legends Z-A, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Imprisonment.

If you can imagine yourself in Nintendo’s position, you could see the situation they are in. They have to schedule each game so that they can potentially find the most success possible.

They even have to plan when they will announce each game’s release date.

All of this games could be the biggest release of the month they come out for Nintendo. But Nintendo could still choose to release Metroid Prime 4: Beyond close to these other games.

We think Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is a special case even among these heavy hitters. Surely, Nintendo hopes this game elevates Metroid from a respected classic to a pillar of their business strategy.

After Donkey Kong’s successful revival with Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo could be feeling good about Metroid too. Here’s hoping this is Nintendo’s next breakout hit.