Cowboy Bebop: Serenade of Reminiscence Finally Has An English Translation

You might find it hard to believe, but did you know that Cowboy Bebop had a PS2 video game? It’s a title that launched all the way back in 2005, and for those in Japan, they had access to this fabled game for ages. While it might not have blown fans away, it was still a game fans of the franchise were craving outside of Japan. Cowboy Bebop: Serenade of Reminiscence can now finally be played with full English translations.

There’s nothing sweeter than seeing a game that’s been locked away because of a language barrier finally become available. Sure, some games have been released that can still be enjoyed without knowing the language. However, for Cowboy Bebop: Serenade of Reminiscence, it was something fans were more or less left without. That’s changed all thanks to one fan.

Cowboy Bebop: Serenade of Reminiscence English Translation Released

It’s not often we see some games released, especially attached to a massive IP, get locked away to just one region. You’ll often find games released across the board at launch or shortly after receiving a translated release. But in 2005, things were different, and those of you who wanted to play this beat ’em up game based on the hit anime IP have waited an awfully long time.

Thanks to DualShockers, we’re learning that one fan by the name of Sonicman69 finally published the full English translation patch on GitHub. So, despite reviews not being the greatest at the time, this game can now be playable for players who are willing to install the patch.

For those who are unaware, this game isn’t an adaptation of a storyline told in the anime series. Instead, this is an original story that follows the iconic Bebop crew as they seek out a space pirate’s treasure. Unfortunately, there isn’t anything new regarding a Cowboy Bebop-related video game. Instead, we’re just getting the occasional cameo appearance in games like Fortnite and Overwatch 2.