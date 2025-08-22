Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Is Being Treated As A Big Budget Title

Resident Evil fans are waiting for that next major installment. We know Resident Evil Requiem is coming early next year. That will take us into a brand-new chapter for the franchise. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on what remakes could be coming out not long after. One of those games could be the highly anticipated Resident Evil Code Veronica remake.

Capcom has been bringing out several Resident Evil remakes into the marketplace. Each seems to be doing well enough to keep that trend going. One of the games that the community has requested is a remake of Resident Evil Code Veronica. While we left off on Resident Evil 4 remake, Capcom has yet to confirm which past installments will be focused on next.

Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake A Big-Budget Game?

One insider who has a track record when it comes to the Resident Evil franchise is Dusk Golem. They have shared their insights on different aspects of upcoming games and teased what they heard. Recently, the insider touched on the Code Veronica remake, in which they learned about who is involved.

While we don’t have specific names, it’s noted that the yet-to-be-announced Code Veronica remake is being developed by some of the same people who helped bring out both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 4 remakes. Likewise, it’s noted that this is a project that will still be considered a big-budget mainline Resident Evil game in every way.

In a previous statement, the insider noted this title wouldn’t be as ambitious. To clarify, Dusk Golem noted that Resident Evil 4 was a larger game with more enemies, boss fights, and unique scenarios. So while Code Veronica is being considered a big-budget mainline Resident Evil game, it doesn’t change the fact in Dusk Golem’s eyes as being more ambitious.

Of course, we’re still waiting to see this game officially announced. Right now, Capcom is all about marketing Resident Evil Requiem, which just had a showcase during Gamescom ONL and a demo for those attending the event.