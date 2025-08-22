Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Gets Launch Trailer

Everything has to start somewhere, and Konami decided a while back that they were going to bring back one of the most iconic games ever to the modern generation of systems via Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. This would be a remaster/remake of the original title from the PS2 that served as the origin story for the entire saga that had been crafted, and continued to be crafted, up to that point. What it became, though, was a true masterclass in how to make an origin story that sometimes surpassed everything else that came before it and after it.

The game is officially less than a week away from release, and as a result, Konami dropped the launch trailer for the title, which you can see below.

For those who don’t know the story, we’ll help you out there. Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is about Naked Snake, AKA the man who will be known as Big Boss soon enough. He’s initially sent on a mission to get a defector from a key rival nation and is part of a black ops group to get it done. However, the mission goes wrong, and it’s soon revealed that Naked Snake’s old mentor is partially behind a group that is trying to throw the world into war.

Understandably shocked, Naked Snake must take on a new mission to go deep into enemy territory, figure out the truth about what’s going on, and stop all-out war from happening. Just as important, he has to do all of it on his own, and only using the supplies and resources he finds once he’s deployed into the nation.

This is the ultimate stealth mission, and the game knows it, and as such, you’ll find yourself put into various scenarios that require precision timing, excellent patience, and the willingness to look around you to figure out how to handle the next threat.

Some of those threats are the “children” of The Boss, your former mentor, and each one has a different emotional focus that allows them to utilize special abilities, challenging what you think is real and what isn’t.

It’ll be interesting to see how well the game does in the modern era, especially after all the hype that Konami has put into this remaster/remake, even bringing in extra teams to help make extra content for it.

All truths will be revealed next week when the game drops!