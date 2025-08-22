PlatinumGames Brought Back A Kojima Deep Cut For Metal Gear Solid Delta

They should have definitely revealed this much earlier.

Konami has revealed a surprising deep cut for Metal Gear Solid Delta.

The official Metal Gear Twitter account made this announcement:

The nightmare is real

The “Guy Savage” nightmare mode returns in METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER.

@platinumgames captures the essence of the original mini game while providing a fresh new look.

PlatinumGames shared more information:

Hey, PlatinumGames fans, we’ve got some awesome news for you!

We’re thrilled to let you know that PlatinumGames developed the Guy Savage minigame in METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER.

We’re super excited for the game to come out! Stay tuned for more info!

What In Snake’s Name Is A Guy Savage?

Guy Savage is a mini-game hidden deep in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater’s original release on the PlayStation 2. This mini-game is not in the version of Metal Gear Solid 3 that is found in Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection or Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. It’s also not in the 3DS exclusive version, Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater 3D.

In this mini-game, you play an unnamed character who fights zombies using dual hook swords. The zombies also use dual hook swords, and if you kill a certain number of zombies, you can turn into a werewolf.

In the context of Metal Gear Solid 3, this is a dream that Naked Snake can enter after the player takes a specific set of actions. The dream ends when time runs out, or your dream swordfighter loses.

Yes, It All Goes Back To Hideo Kojima

Konami revealed Guy Savage’s origins during the press tour for Zone of the Enders HD Collection. As it turns out, it’s actually a prototype for Zone of the Enders 3! As you may already know, Konami ended up not making the game.

For reasons that will take too long to explain here, Metal Gear and Zone of the Enders creator Hideo Kojima left Konami and now runs his own studio, Kojima Productions.

Those of you who are curious about how Guy Savage originally looked like can watch it here. This is one of those surprises that Konami should not have kept from us for this long.

In fact, they really should not have been quiet about this at all. The fans have been divided about supporting this remake for various reasons. On top of that, the game’s new online multiplayer mode, Fox Hunt, has had a poor run in the news itself.

We don’t know if this revelation will be enough to get fans excited enough to buy Metal Gear Solid Delta. But we think some longtime Kojima fans will feel compelled to experience Guy Savage again.