Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s Fox Hunt Won’t Have Cross Play

Konami has revealed another disappointment for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s online mode, Fox Hunt.

What We Know About Fox Hunt So Far

Konami first revealed Fox Hunt last June. It is the online multiplayer mode for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

They explained that Fox Hunt would be a completely original mode built from the ground up for modern gamers. Konami explained:

Based on the iconic stealth and survival elements of the Metal Gear series, we are taking camouflage and hide and go seek to the next level. We challenged ourselves to make something unique that is more than just a shootout.

Why This Is Disappointing Fans

Konami previously made a different online multiplayer Metal Gear game, called Metal Gear Online and Metal Gear Online 2. It was originally bundled with Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots but was later released as a full standalone title.

Metal Gear Online ran from 2008 to 2012 and was only playable on the PlayStation 3 and the arcade.

Metal Gear Online was not the only online multiplayer Metal Gear experience Konami made. But fans are particularly fond of it, and always wanted to see Konami bring it back, and as they remembered it.

At this point, one could see where both Konami and the Metal Gear fans have their points. We don’t see why Konami couldn’t also make a Metal Gear Online revival sometime in the future. Clearly, Konami will try to make Fox Hunt a success first. And we know they’re looking beyond their loyal fans, to make new fans from gamers who play the likes of Fortnite and Escape from Tarkov.

Konami Disappoints Fans Even More

But now we see Konami keep pulling back on things that should have made Fox Hunt great. Last week, they announced that Fox Hunt would release on Fall 2025. That is weeks, possibly months after Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released.

Today, Konami revealed that Fox Hunt would have no cross platform play between Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. This is not necessarily a compete deal breaker, but Konami surely knows it’s a big problem for them.

Konami did not promise Fox Hunt would have cross-play. They didn’t promise it would release day and date with the main game either. This is not about some hypothetical promises that were broken.

The issue is Konami expects Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater players to go back in for Fox Hunt, even if they already finished the game. That is a lot to ask, especially if these players already have friends and communities in live service games like Fortnite.

If Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a good remake, maybe those players will show up. But Konami may also already be considering things like releasing Fox Hunt as a free-to-play game on its own. Konami now has to prove that their game is worth returning to.