Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s Fox Hunt Mode Is Coming Much Later In Fall 2025

The gap between Delta’s and Fox Hunt’s releases could be a problem.

Konami has made a surprising announcement for Metal Gear Solid Delta.

The official Metal Gear Twitter account made this announcement:

Our new online multiplayer mode, FOX HUNT, launches Fall 2025!

Experience exciting hide-and-seek style gameplay based around central elements of camouflage and survival. More news, coming soon!

Why Is Fox Hunt Already Controversial?

Fox Hunt created a stir as soon as it was announced. Fans were expecting and hoping that Konami would bring back Metal Gear Solid 3’s original multiplayer mode, Metal Gear Solid Online, to come with this game.

Instead, Fox Hunt is an entirely original online multiplayer mode. Konami explained that they wanted to build this mode to better fit modern standards. This mode is built around the franchise’s stealth and survival gameplay, but made for the current generation of gamers.

Konami now provides this description on their website:

Utilizes the fundalmentals of one of the popular game rules from METAL GEAR ONLINE and the sneaking gameplay elements iconic to the METAL GEAR series, and the latest graphical enhancements that amplifies the tension of hide-and-seek to a whole new level.

Why Is This Announcement Such A Big Deal?

Metal Gear Solid Delta won’t be taking Fall to release. In fact, it’s already scheduled to arrive on August 28, 2025. Konami also won’t narrow down what date or even month it’s going to come out in Fall. It could release sometime between September to November 2025.

Is This Delay A Good Thing?

We know that some of the Konami staff who made the original Metal Gear Solid 3 were also involved in this remake. The Fox Hunt announcement itself has had a mixed reception. It isn’t clear at all if gamers will love it, hate it, or be just as divided as they are now.

Hopefully, Konami paid attention to that mixed reception, and is making changes to get more players on board. Fox Hunt could emerge as a unique gameplay experience in a market littered with battle royale and hero shooter games.

But there are also online games that do similar things to Fox Hunt. The overlap between Metal Gear Solid’sand Escape From Tarkov’s survival mechanics could work for or against it.

One could also ask if Konami is thinking of making Fox Hunt a little crazy, to match the trend Fortnite started and Call of Duty is following. On an unrelated note, Reiko Hinomoto hasn’t been in a console game for the past 19 years.

Whatever the reason for this delay is, Konami could justify it if it turns out to be very good when it’s finally out. If the gamers will still play it is another matter entirely.