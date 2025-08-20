Rumor: Starfield FTLs To Switch 2 In 2026

It hasn’t even come to the PlayStation 5 yet.

NateTheHate is making some big claims about Microsoft’s commitment to Nintendo’s platform.

He tweeted this earlier today:

Indiana Jones & the Great Circle won’t be the only Bethesda game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

See that planet? You can go there.

Aside from landing on PS5… Starfield is planned for release on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

Microsoft Is Already A Big Player On Switch 2

Microsoft published Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 on the Switch 2 last month. As NateTheHate said, they just confirmed they will bring Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to Nintendo’s platform next year.

On top of that, Microsoft has a few live service games on the original Switch that are also still making them money on the Switch 2, such as Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4.

Microsoft may still have a commitment to Nintendo they haven’t fulfilled, but they’re already a strong supporter of the Switch 2.

We also know that many developers are still waiting to get Switch 2 dev kits. Digital Extremes claims that there’s actually a backlog for them right now.

If their claims are true, Nintendo is clearly working closely with Microsoft. They did give them priority for those dev kits over other game companies.

This Rumor Is A Little Too Good To Be True

There’s been rumors of Starfield coming to PlayStation 5 too. Those rumors and speculation ramped up as Microsoft slowly started shifting to become a full third-party publisher.

But we reported newer rumors that that release may have ‘slipped.’ The latest word is that it’s been rescheduled to spring 2026, to coincide with the second expansion.

The speculation on this port and its delay is filled with a complete lack of evidence. It may sound credible to say that Bethesda Game Studios is struggling to make the PlayStation 5 port. But since Bethesda has never said anything about it, how would we really know?

For the same reason, we should be wary about a possible Switch 2 port as well. That doesn’t mean we dismiss it completely, but we shouldn’t be raising our expectations. And we definitely should not be acting like Nintendo or Microsoft already announced it.

Starfield On Switch 2 Would Be A Technical Achievement

It must be said, no matter what compromises they make, it would be a feat for this port to happen at all.

We have already seen Nvidia’s hardware is powerful enough for technically impressive ports of Street Fighter 6, Cyberpunk 2077, and WWE 2K25. But Starfield is a much more ambitious project that was hard to run on even high-end gaming PCs when it first released.

It could happen if Bethesda Game Studios has been successful on fixing and enhancing Starfield’s optimization. Nintendo’s new porting studio Shiver Entertainment could also tip the scales in their favor.

Bethesda still has to entice Nintendo fans to play their games, as opposed to PlayStation fans. But the prospect of playing Starfield on the go, and on a mainstream portable, could be strong enough to make it a success.

We know that there’s a lot of reasons for Microsoft and Nintendo would want to make this happen. But that isn’t enough to make us sure that it will.