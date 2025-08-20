Indiana Jones And The Great Circle Sails Into Switch 2 In 2026

Nintendiana Jones is real.

Nintendo tweeted this out today:

Dive into the critically acclaimed, globetrotting adventure when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle comes to #NintendoSwitch2 in 2026! Become the famous archaeologist and face off against sinister forces as you fight to uncover the truth behind one of history’s greatest mysteries.

They also linked to its official store listing on the Nintendo eShop. As you may see, it’s listed as a digital only game. This eShop listing can be updated and changed in the future, but it is worth noting right now.

We Kind Of Knew It Was Coming

There were a lot of rumors and speculation that this port was coming. That’s even though Nintendo and Microsoft didn’t drop any hints.

We reported that PH Brazil, Nash Weedle, and Doctre81 each made this claim. But even gamers who didn’t pay attention to rumors were expecting this port too.

Part of the reason for this is that Microsoft decided to bring it to the PlayStation 5. There were months of reports and rumors that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was a multiplatform game, and then that it was made an Xbox exclusive.

In the end, we saw that it was a timed exclusive. But after this all played out, Microsoft decided to push forward with becoming a third-party publisher. As we now know, Sony is now following Microsoft in this path too.

Indiana Jones Should Be For Everyone

An interesting argument appeared about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s potential exclusivity. If Sony and Microsoft can justify making their original franchises console exclusive, the same argument should not apply to Indiana Jones.

Indy is a generational character, with a franchise that helped shape popular culture in the past four decades. It’s influence on Pitfall, Tomb Raider and Uncharted is undeniable. At the same time, Indiana Jones is a notable video game franchise itself.

We do know the counter-argument for this are Sony’s PlayStation exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man video games. With Sony’s new direction, that could change. But even before Sony’s shift, some fans argued that LucasFilm Games felt differently than Marvel did.

We now know that those fans who thought it would happen turned out to be right all along. After Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, we can see that Microsoft will be a strong supporter of Nintendo’s new platform.

Now if only Microsoft made good on their contractual commitments with Nintendo…