Here’s What The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 “Jetpacks” Actually Are

We now know what the so-called “jetpacks” in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 actually were.

We Were Already Told There Would Be No Jetpacks

Activision officially announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 did not have jetpacks two months ago. They said that it would instead have an evolution of Omnimovement.

But they actually explained it even further. In terms of the Black Ops timeline, it doesn’t make sense for there to be jetpacks. That technology does not get invented until later in the future.

Where The Jetpacks Rumor Came From

Yesterday, a portion of the Gamescom Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 trailer leaked early. The trailer shows several operatives jumping a far distance. They are also wearing something on their backs that many gamers believed were jetpacks.

CharlieIntel was quick to clarify that these were not jetpacks. Of course, we saw the full Gamescom trailer yesterday. This helped clarify what was actually going on.

What The Official Trailer Revealed

CharlieIntel said this after the trailer went public:

The Mega Jump in Black Ops 7, which was seen in the ad yesterday, is a Power Up ability only available in the Co-Op Campaign and Endgame mode. It’s Power Up ability you earn during the Campaign. Not in MP.

The official trailer shows the same animation we saw in the leaked clip, but in its bigger context. It’s actually in a scene where the operatives don’t know if they’re still experiencing reality, or if they’re having some sort of hallucination.

The clip also shows that there’s no ‘jet’ of air from the packs that keeps the operatives suspended in the air. It looks more like a jump, just like CharlieIntel described.

When Will Activision Explain All This?

CharlieIntel clearly had advanced knowledge of this information. But Activision didn’t have an explanation ready for all of this quite yet.

That’s understandable because there are other things Activision had to announce. They revealed they do have a roadmap for their other announcements and events prior to launch.

But in spite of that, we’re not really sure when Activision will explain the ‘evolution of Omnimovement’ and the other new game mechanics. Are they saving it for the next CODPOD? Or will we have to wait all the way until November?

If Activision was paying attention to all the rumors, they should know they need to address it now. The rumor spread a little too wide, and some gamers might actually expect it when they go into the game.